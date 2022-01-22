E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.86. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

