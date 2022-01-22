E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $424,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 26.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

