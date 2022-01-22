E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $355,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

