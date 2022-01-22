E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,490 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.14. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

