DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DWS. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.85 ($48.70).

ETR DWS opened at €37.16 ($42.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.39. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

