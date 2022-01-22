Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.65 Million

Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce $72.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $73.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $62.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $301.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 564,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -301.75 and a beta of -1.03.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

