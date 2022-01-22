DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Raised to $1,650.00 at Morgan Stanley

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $906.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $100.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

