DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,165.52.

DSDVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of DSDVY opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average is $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.