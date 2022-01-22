DragonVein (DVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $45.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,700.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.90 or 0.00829657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00254695 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023906 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004195 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

