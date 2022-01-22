DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $32,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,361,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after buying an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $2,459,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG opened at $19.46 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.