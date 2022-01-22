DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Truist Financial raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock worth $1,795,883 over the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,755 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 910,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 331,605 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DV opened at $23.05 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

