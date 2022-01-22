Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.91

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.91 and traded as high as C$26.25. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$25.78, with a volume of 193,040 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on DII.B. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The stock has a market cap of C$809.80 million and a PE ratio of -18.24.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

