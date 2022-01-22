Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $56.05 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

