DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get DLocal alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,720,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLO traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 1,943,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,107. DLocal has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.