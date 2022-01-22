DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $575.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $583.75.

Shares of DXCM opened at $422.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $18,330,934. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in DexCom by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

