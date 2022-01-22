DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 22,674 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $422.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

