Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Increased by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 485.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,143,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,395,000 after acquiring an additional 227,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

