Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.86

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DWHHF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

