Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTEGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.69 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

