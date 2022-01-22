Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DTEGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
