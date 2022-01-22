Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.30 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.24 ($8.22).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.91 ($7.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a one year high of €12.96 ($14.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.43 and its 200 day moving average is €7.41.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

