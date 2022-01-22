Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Target Price to $18.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.85.

EverCommerce stock opened at 11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 15.61 and a 200 day moving average of 17.62.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 123.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,920,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,459,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,192,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

