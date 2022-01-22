Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €210.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €253.29 ($287.82).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €187.62 ($213.20) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €192.74.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.