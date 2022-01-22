Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €100.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Daimler in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €89.88 ($102.13).

ETR:DAI opened at €71.93 ($81.74) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 12-month high of €91.63 ($104.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.53.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

