Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,095 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KT were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KT by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 56,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in KT by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,699,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,891,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.82. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

