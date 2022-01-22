Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,049 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 690,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Enstar Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESGR opened at $254.62 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $194.21 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.30.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

