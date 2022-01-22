Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $36.39 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.