Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $73.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

