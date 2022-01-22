Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Plexus by 25.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 671.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $6,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

