Dether One Day Volume Reaches $38,458.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Dether has a market capitalization of $414,823.30 and $38,458.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dether has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.