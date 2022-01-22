Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

NYSE DESP opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $657.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,641 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% during the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,358 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 124.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,267 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $14,046,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

