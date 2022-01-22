DePay (DEPAY) Tops One Day Volume of $13,196.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. DePay has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $13,196.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.36 or 0.06990906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,348.06 or 0.99713622 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060005 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.