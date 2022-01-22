Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50.

Shares of DK stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Delek US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

