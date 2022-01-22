DeGate Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.39 or 0.06916307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.24 or 1.00147757 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

