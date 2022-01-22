Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 96.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.18.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $364.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $278.95 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

