Decentral Games Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.94 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $120.94 million and $4.27 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.51 or 0.06830291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,072.60 or 1.00253284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 385,828,854 coins and its circulating supply is 380,904,724 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

