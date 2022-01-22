Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Ai Day1 Llc Acquires 43,429 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 43,429 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ai Day1 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $14.63 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,817,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,350,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,066,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.