Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.52 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00004577 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $114.82 million and $7.52 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00044143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

