Datamine Trading Down 20.7% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Datamine has a market cap of $248,744.07 and $9,760.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00313367 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006936 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001030 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.01140182 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,350 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

