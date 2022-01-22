Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $524,732.04 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $524,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DDOG stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -896.72 and a beta of 1.01.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.