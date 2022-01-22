Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $524,732.04 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $524,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DDOG stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -896.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $7,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $161,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.