Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.94 ($69.25).

Shares of BN opened at €57.84 ($65.73) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €55.45 and its 200 day moving average is €58.19. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

