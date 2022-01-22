Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Million

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post $10.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.81 million and the lowest is $10.80 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $43.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.19 million to $43.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.12 million, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $57.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTSO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 318,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $147.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.26. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.