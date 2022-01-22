CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,209,924 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $548,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.20.

Shares of CYBR opened at $136.90 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

