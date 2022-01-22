Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

