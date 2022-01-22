Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $21.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

