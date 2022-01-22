Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

