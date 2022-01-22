CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CURE Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 406.75% and a negative return on equity of 135.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

