Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $249.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $249.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.50.

NYSE CMI opened at $223.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

