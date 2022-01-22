CSI Compressco LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend payment by 94.7% over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -7.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.42.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of CSI Compressco worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.