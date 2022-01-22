CryptEx Market Capitalization Tops $527,687.23 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. CryptEx has a market cap of $527,687.23 and approximately $99.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for $6.21 or 0.00017351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptEx has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,837.42 or 1.00164488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00087680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022057 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00039140 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002823 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00438760 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

