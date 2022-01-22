Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYRX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.75.

CYRX stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. Cryoport has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

